Filip Petrusev Traded to the Los Angeles Clippers and Then Shipped off to the Sacramento Kings

Hot potato! Filip Petrusev went from being drafted 50th to the Philadelphia 76ers in 2021, playing in Europe for two years, logging just 3 minutes in 1 game with the 76ers in 2023 to being traded to the Los Angeles Clippers in the James Harden deal, then being sent to the Sacramento Kings for cash considerations less than a day later. The former Zag has had a strange start to his rookie campaign in the NBA.

The Sixers are acquiring Marcus Morris, Nic Batum, Robert Covington, KJ Martin, multiple draft picks and a pick swap for James Harden, PJ Tucker and Filip Petrusev, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/fSOkgO5xd3 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 31, 2023

The Clippers are trading center Filip Petrusev and cash to the Kings, sources tell ESPN. Petrusev arrived from Philadelphia in the James Harden deal and Kings will get a chance to evaluate the 23-year-old and see if he has a future there. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 1, 2023

The Serbian will be joining Domantas Sabonis in Sactown where he will hopefully settle down and make a name for himself in the league. At the young age of 23, the future is still ever so bright.

Petrusev has two years left on his contract and is set to make $1.1 million this season, with $560,000 guaranteed and the remaining balance becoming guaranteed should he still be on the roster on January 7th. His $1.9 million salary for 2024-2025 is non-guaranteed.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho