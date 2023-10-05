Gonzaga’s 2023-2024 Depth Chart, Starting Lineup, Rotation

Mark Few’s typical 7-8 man rotation will most likely still be enforced during the 2023-2024 season as it has been for what seems forever. With 11 scholarship players and 3 walk-ons, here is what Gonzaga’s depth chart looks like:

backcourt - Ryan Nembhard, Nolan Hickman

wing/forwards - Steele Venters, Dusty Stromer, Jun Seok Yeo

frontcourt - Anton Watson, Graham Ike, Ben Gregg, Braden Huff

reserves - Luka Krajnovic, Pavel Stosic, Colby Brooks, Joaquim ArauzMoore, Joe Few

What are you predictions on how the starting lineup and rotation is going to look (as well as how the minutes are going to spread out)? Here is how I picture it laying out:

PG - Ryan Nembhard

SG - Nolan Hickman

SF - Steele Venters

PF - Anton Watson

C - Graham Ike

Sixth Man - Ben Gregg

7 - Dusty Stromer

8 - Jun Seok Yeo or Braden Huff

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho