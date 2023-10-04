Trent Perry Lists Gonzaga in His Top Six

Trent Perry is down to six schools while considering USC, Colorado, TCU, Oregon, Gonzaga, and Stanford. He has officially visited each of his finalists except for Gonzaga. Mark Few’s next step is to get Perry to visit campus in Spokane.

Perry had this to say on Gonzaga: “Coach Few is considered one of the best coaches right now and he is the winningest coach. They have a track record of guard development and pros in the league.”

Perry has good size for his point guard position and a well-rounded skill set to go along with it. He is a smooth shooter with range off the bounce and off the catch, a capable ball handler, and can handle the pressure of point of attack defense. What sticks out is his calmness under pressure and comfortability leading the offense. The high IQ he possesses has Coach Few drooling.

Perry is teammates with Nikolas Khamenia (another Gonzaga recruit who will be attending this year’s Kraziness in the Kennel) at Harvard -Westlake in Los Angeles.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho