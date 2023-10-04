Gonzaga’s Toughest Schedule Yet Just Officially Dropped

Gonzaga fans can rejoice with the season being right around the corner. As the new 2023-2024 schedule was released today, here are some key notes:

A confirmed five matchups against ESPN’s way-too-early Top 25 teams (Purdue - #3, UConn - #5, San Diego State - #12, Kentucky - #17, Saint Mary’s - #23).

Maui Invitational features five teams ranked in ESPN’s way-too-early Top 25 rankings (Kansas - #1, Purdue - #3, Gonzaga - #7, Tennessee - #8, and Marquette - #10).

In total, Gonzaga will face six teams (potentially more) that appeared in the NCAA Tournament last season (Purdue, USC, UConn, San Diego State, Kentucky, Saint Mary’s). Seven of the non-conference opponents won 20+ games in 2022-23 and finished inside the Top 125 of last season’s NET Rankings.

Gonzaga plays teams from nine different conferences, including the Big Ten, Big East, Pac-12, SEC and potentially the ACC and Big-12.

