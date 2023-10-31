Zags in the NBA G-League

The G-League season tips off on November 10th and a handful of Zags will be competing to make their back up to the NBA ranks.

Drew Timme - Milwaukee Herd

Malachi Smith - Rip City Remix

Admon Gilder - G-League Ignite

David Stockton - G-League Ignite

Jeremy Pargo - G-League Ignite

For those who are interested, the minimum G-League salary is $40,500. It’s a tough way to make a living but it’s the best path to chase your NBA dreams.

