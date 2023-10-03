Every Zag in the 2023-2024 NBA Training Camps

With NBA teams having their first practice today, 13 former Zags were named to a 2023-2024 training camp roster. Drew Timme and Malachi Smith still have some work to do if they want to make the opening night roster.

Kelly Olynyk - Utah Jazz

Domantas Sabonis - Sacramento Kings

Zach Collins - San Antonio Spurs

Brandon Clarke - Memphis Grizzlies

Rui Hachimura - Los Angeles Lakers

Jalen Suggs - Orlando Magic

Corey Kispert - Washington Wizards

Andrew Nembhard - Indiana Pacers

Chet Holmgren - Oklahoma City Thunder

Filip Petrusev - Philadelphia 76ers

Julian Strawther - Denver Nuggets

Drew Timme - Milwaukee Bucks *

Malachi Smith - Portland Trail Blazers *

* - on a training camp deal

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho