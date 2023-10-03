Every Zag in the 2023-2024 NBA Training Camps

With NBA teams having their first practice today, 13 former Zags were named to a 2023-2024 training camp roster. Drew Timme and Malachi Smith still have some work to do if they want to make the opening night roster.
Kelly Olynyk - Utah Jazz
Domantas Sabonis - Sacramento Kings
Zach Collins - San Antonio Spurs
Brandon Clarke - Memphis Grizzlies
Rui Hachimura - Los Angeles Lakers
Jalen Suggs - Orlando Magic
Corey Kispert - Washington Wizards
Andrew Nembhard - Indiana Pacers
Chet Holmgren - Oklahoma City Thunder
Filip Petrusev - Philadelphia 76ers
Julian Strawther - Denver Nuggets
Drew Timme - Milwaukee Bucks *
Malachi Smith - Portland Trail Blazers *
* - on a training camp deal
Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho
