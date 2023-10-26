Graham Ike Named to the Preseason Karl Malone Award Watch List

I have to get this off my chest. Change the name of this award. Should’ve been done a long time ago.

As for Graham Ike, the Wyoming transfer averaged 19.5 PPG and 9.6 RPG in the 2021-2022 season while leading the Cowboys to the NCAA Tournament. He did have to sit out all of last season with a foot injury before deciding to come to Spokane.

Here are all the other players across the country joining Ike on the watch list:

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Names 20 Power Forwards to 2024 Karl Malone Award Watch List.#MaloneAward | #HoophallU pic.twitter.com/KaLy73LGTo — University of Hoophall (@hoophallu) October 26, 2023

Ike didn’t participate in Kraziness in the Kennel out of precaution but will be ready for the season opener on November 10th against Yale. He should be considered one of the best big men in the country by the end of the season.

Gonzaga now has three players in their 2023-2024 starting lineup that were named to a preseason position award watch list:

Ryan Nembhard - top point guard

Anton Watson - top small forward

Graham Ike - top power forward

