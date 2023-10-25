Anton Watson Named to the Preseason Julius Erving Award Watch List

Anton Watson is finally getting the national recognition he deserves and it’s about time. The only problem with this is that he is not a true small forward and so are many of the players on this list.

Here are all the other players across the country joining Watson on the watch list:

Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Names 20 Small Forwards to 2024 @JuliusErving Award Watch List.#ErvingAward | #HoophallU pic.twitter.com/Be8TujaQSz — University of Hoophall (@hoophallu) October 25, 2023

The Spokane native started all 37 games last season while averaging 11.1 PPG. Watson also had 66 steals which was the 2nd most in the West Coast Conference. The Zags are 105-11 in his collegiate appearances.

