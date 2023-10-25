 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Anton Watson Named to the Preseason Julius Erving Award Watch List

Considered one the best small forwards in college basketball? Is that even his true position?

By Arden Cravalho
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Gonzaga Kraziness in the Kennel James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Anton Watson is finally getting the national recognition he deserves and it’s about time. The only problem with this is that he is not a true small forward and so are many of the players on this list.

Here are all the other players across the country joining Watson on the watch list:

The Spokane native started all 37 games last season while averaging 11.1 PPG. Watson also had 66 steals which was the 2nd most in the West Coast Conference. The Zags are 105-11 in his collegiate appearances.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho

More From The Slipper Still Fits

Loading comments...