Julian Strawther Signs Shoe Deal With Nike

Swoosh life.

By Arden Cravalho
Julian Strawther has officially signed a shoe deal with Nike heading into his rookie season. Truly living that swoosh life.

The full 2023 NBA rookie class of Nike brand signings includes:

• Victor Wembanyama - San Antonio Spurs

• Brandon Miller - Charlotte Hornets

• Amen Thompson - Houston Rockets

• Ausar Thompson - Detroit Pistons

• Anthony Black - Orlando Magic

• Kobe Brown - LA Clippers

• Bilal Coulibaly - Washington Wizards

• Keyonte George - Utah Jazz

• Jordan Hawkins - New Orleans Pelicans

• Dereck Lively II - Dallas Mavericks

• Olivier-Maxence Prosper - Dallas Mavericks

• Cason Wallace - OKC Thunder

• Julian Strawther - Denver Nuggets

