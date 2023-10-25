Julian Strawther Signs Shoe Deal With Nike

Julian Strawther has officially signed a shoe deal with Nike heading into his rookie season. Truly living that swoosh life.
The full 2023 NBA rookie class of Nike brand signings includes:
• Victor Wembanyama - San Antonio Spurs
• Brandon Miller - Charlotte Hornets
• Amen Thompson - Houston Rockets
• Ausar Thompson - Detroit Pistons
• Anthony Black - Orlando Magic
• Kobe Brown - LA Clippers
• Bilal Coulibaly - Washington Wizards
• Keyonte George - Utah Jazz
• Jordan Hawkins - New Orleans Pelicans
• Dereck Lively II - Dallas Mavericks
• Olivier-Maxence Prosper - Dallas Mavericks
• Cason Wallace - OKC Thunder
• Julian Strawther - Denver Nuggets
Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho
Loading comments...