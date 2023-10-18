Drew Timme Waived by the Milwaukee Bucks

Tough luck for the former Gonzaga star as Drew Time was cut after making the Milwaukee training camp roster. In 2 appearances during the NBA preseason, Timme only averaged 1.5 PPG, 1.0 RPG, and 0.5 APG in 6.5 MPG.

Timme was previously on an Exhibit 10 deal and will likely play for the Wisconsin Herd, the Milwaukee G-League affiliate. He should get a major opportunity to prove himself down there and make his way back up to the NBA ranks.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho