 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Drew Timme Waived by the Milwaukee Bucks

Still has an opportunity to thrive in the G-League.

By Arden Cravalho
/ new
Milwaukee Bucks v Oklahoma City Thunder Photo by Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images

Tough luck for the former Gonzaga star as Drew Time was cut after making the Milwaukee training camp roster. In 2 appearances during the NBA preseason, Timme only averaged 1.5 PPG, 1.0 RPG, and 0.5 APG in 6.5 MPG.

Timme was previously on an Exhibit 10 deal and will likely play for the Wisconsin Herd, the Milwaukee G-League affiliate. He should get a major opportunity to prove himself down there and make his way back up to the NBA ranks.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho

More From The Slipper Still Fits

Loading comments...