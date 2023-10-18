Isiah Harwell Sets Official Visit on February 3rd

Isiah Harwell picked a great weekend to visit Gonzaga with Saint Mary’s in town on February 3rd. If the hype around campus and that environment in the Kennel during the rivalry matchup doesn’t convince him, nothing will.

The 6’5” 2025 shooting guard has extreme athleticism and tough shot making abilities. He offers size and versatility for the future Gonzaga backcourt.

A player on the the current Gonzaga roster who may be the most familiar of his game is Nolan Hickman as both attended Wasatch Academy in Utah. Hickman graduated from the school back in 2021.

Isiah Harwell, the No. 7 overall junior in the country, has set an official visit for the weekend of February 3, 2024 to Gonzaga, he tells @247Sports.



He discussed the future visit and the other programs involved in his recruitment. || Story: https://t.co/YjLzwVwWqE pic.twitter.com/QqsYTnCxDf — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) October 18, 2023

UCLA, Auburn, Houston, Villanova, Texas A&M, Kentucky, Ohio State, Baylor, Texas, Cal, Michigan, North Carolina and BYU are all in the mix for Harwell. He’s also reportedly in the process of scheduling an official visit to Alabama.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho