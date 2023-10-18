 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Isiah Harwell Sets Official Visit on February 3rd

A top-10 recruit in the 2025 class is making his first official visit in his recruiting process.

By Arden Cravalho
High School Basketball: HoopHall West Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Isiah Harwell picked a great weekend to visit Gonzaga with Saint Mary’s in town on February 3rd. If the hype around campus and that environment in the Kennel during the rivalry matchup doesn’t convince him, nothing will.

The 6’5” 2025 shooting guard has extreme athleticism and tough shot making abilities. He offers size and versatility for the future Gonzaga backcourt.

A player on the the current Gonzaga roster who may be the most familiar of his game is Nolan Hickman as both attended Wasatch Academy in Utah. Hickman graduated from the school back in 2021.

UCLA, Auburn, Houston, Villanova, Texas A&M, Kentucky, Ohio State, Baylor, Texas, Cal, Michigan, North Carolina and BYU are all in the mix for Harwell. He’s also reportedly in the process of scheduling an official visit to Alabama.

