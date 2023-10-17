Gonzaga Will Take on Baylor in a Secret Scrimmage

#11 Gonzaga will face #20 Baylor in a not-so secret scrimmage in Denver, Colorado. The date and time has not been made official yet. Keep in mind, this matchup will not count in the standings and rankings.

Gonzaga and Baylor have a history together. The Bears have won two straight head-to-head meetings against Gonzaga, a 64-63 victory last season in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and the 2021 national championship game where the Bears defeated the Zags, 86-70.

This isn’t the first time that these two opponents have set up a scrimmage together. Mark Few and Scott Drew played before the season started back in 2016 as well.

This high-level matchup is a great opportunity to gauge where this team is at before the season tips off as well as check out Graham Ike, Steele Venters, and Ryan Nembhard for the first time.

