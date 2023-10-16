Gonzaga Ranked #11 in Preseason AP Poll

Gonzaga is set to start the season at #11 in the nation. The Zags are not in the preseason AP Top 10 for the first time since 2017.

2022: #2

2021: #1

2020: #1

2019: #8

2018: #3

Even though Saint Mary’s is predicted to win the WCC, the Gaels are just #23 in the nation to start the season. But don’t fret. Mark Few had this to say at the WCC Media Day: “Preseason anything is the biggest waste of time to me.”

THE PRESEASON AP POLL IS HERE!



RT if your team made the Top 25! pic.twitter.com/0EGQLNtYWI — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) October 16, 2023

The Bulldogs have #3 Purdue, #6 UConn, #16 Kentucky, #17 San Diego State, #21 USC, and #23 Saint Mary’s scheduled during the 2023-24 campaign.

Gonzaga is also ranked #5 in the first KenPom ranking with the #1 adjusted offensive efficiency at 114.9 points per 100 possessions and the #26 adjusted defensive efficiency at 89.6 points allowed per 100 possessions.

2024 KenPom is out



Purdue in the top spot, with KU, Houston, UConn and Gonzaga rounding out the top 5. pic.twitter.com/NWOFZk41fz — Kevin Sweeney (@CBB_Central) October 15, 2023

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho