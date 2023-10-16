 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gonzaga Ranked #11 in Preseason AP Poll

Expected the Zags to be higher, lower or right there?

By Arden Cravalho
NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament - West Regional Photo by Brett Wilhelm/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Gonzaga is set to start the season at #11 in the nation. The Zags are not in the preseason AP Top 10 for the first time since 2017.

2022: #2

2021: #1

2020: #1

2019: #8

2018: #3

Even though Saint Mary’s is predicted to win the WCC, the Gaels are just #23 in the nation to start the season. But don’t fret. Mark Few had this to say at the WCC Media Day: “Preseason anything is the biggest waste of time to me.”

The Bulldogs have #3 Purdue, #6 UConn, #16 Kentucky, #17 San Diego State, #21 USC, and #23 Saint Mary’s scheduled during the 2023-24 campaign.

Gonzaga is also ranked #5 in the first KenPom ranking with the #1 adjusted offensive efficiency at 114.9 points per 100 possessions and the #26 adjusted defensive efficiency at 89.6 points allowed per 100 possessions.

