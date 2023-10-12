 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023-2024 WCC Media Day

Everything that went down in Las Vegas is right here.

By Arden Cravalho
The coaches have spoken and they have decided that Saint Mary’s is going to win the WCC this season. Except for this season and 2017-2018, the Zags have been first place in every West Coast Conference preseason poll since 2001. Hard to swallow but honestly, not the biggest of deals. Just another opportunity to prove the coaches who voted against Gonzaga wrong.

The Gonzaga three-headed monster in Grahama Ike, Andrew Nembhard, and Anton Watson were all named to All-WCC Preseason Team. Watson is finally getting the recognition he deserves after only receiving Honorable Mention All-WCC last season and the transfers look to make an immediate impact in a new league. for this worried about Graham Ike not being 100% healthy, don’t be. Mark Few doesn’t seem to be.

On a side note, no love was given to USF’s Mike Sharavjamts or Santa Clara’s Adama Bal. I feel as if this will change by the end of this season. Hard to believe that the Dons were picked to finish 3rd in the WCC but didn’t have one single player named to the All-WCC Preseason Team.

My favorite quotes from WCC Media Day comes from Mark Few on his star point guard.

“It’s unbelievable how high Ryan Nembhard’s feel for the game is. The way he places with pace, the impact he’s already had on Nolan Hickman… it’s been a huge positive addition for us.”

“He’s phenomenal, he’s easy. He’s a great player, first of all, and a great point guard. I think he’s the best point guard in all of college basketball.”

Got myself giddy with excitement when I heard this type of talk about Nembhard coming out of the head honcho’s mouth.

As for what is happening with Gonzaga to the Big 12 or the WCC when/if the Zags move on, a lot of quotes can be pulled.

