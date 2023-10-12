2023-2024 WCC Media Day

The coaches have spoken and they have decided that Saint Mary’s is going to win the WCC this season. Except for this season and 2017-2018, the Zags have been first place in every West Coast Conference preseason poll since 2001. Hard to swallow but honestly, not the biggest of deals. Just another opportunity to prove the coaches who voted against Gonzaga wrong.

Mark Few on #Gonzaga coming second in the preseason WCC poll.



“I don’t really follow that stuff, I really don’t. Great. Good. Preseason anythings are the biggest waste of time to me.” pic.twitter.com/xa1c0rB6Z3 — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) October 12, 2023

The Gonzaga three-headed monster in Grahama Ike, Andrew Nembhard, and Anton Watson were all named to All-WCC Preseason Team. Watson is finally getting the recognition he deserves after only receiving Honorable Mention All-WCC last season and the transfers look to make an immediate impact in a new league. for this worried about Graham Ike not being 100% healthy, don’t be. Mark Few doesn’t seem to be.

Ike, Nembhard, and Watson Named to Preseason WCC Team

Press Release: https://t.co/HoOCW5yWNM pic.twitter.com/c9iO1j4BEa — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) October 12, 2023

Mark Few with another healthy update on #Gonzaga forward Graham Ike: “We fully expect him to be ready to roll.” pic.twitter.com/p0GWmOFCt7 — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) October 12, 2023

On a side note, no love was given to USF’s Mike Sharavjamts or Santa Clara’s Adama Bal. I feel as if this will change by the end of this season. Hard to believe that the Dons were picked to finish 3rd in the WCC but didn’t have one single player named to the All-WCC Preseason Team.

My favorite quotes from WCC Media Day comes from Mark Few on his star point guard.

“It’s unbelievable how high Ryan Nembhard’s feel for the game is. The way he places with pace, the impact he’s already had on Nolan Hickman… it’s been a huge positive addition for us.”

“He’s phenomenal, he’s easy. He’s a great player, first of all, and a great point guard. I think he’s the best point guard in all of college basketball.”

Got myself giddy with excitement when I heard this type of talk about Nembhard coming out of the head honcho’s mouth.

As for what is happening with Gonzaga to the Big 12 or the WCC when/if the Zags move on, a lot of quotes can be pulled.

#Gonzaga's Mark Few on possible move to Big12: "This stuff (has) been going on a while... when it happens it happens, if it happens it'll happen, if it doesn't it doesn't. I'm just dialed in on this (year)" pic.twitter.com/uQWWPvzltA — SWXRightNow (@SWXRightNow) October 12, 2023

Sitting down with @WCCHoops commissioner Stu Jackson now!



“We have nine teams, and that makes us vulnerable. We need more members. That’s an everyday focus for us… And basketball performance is a chief focus for anyone we’d consider”



WCC MEDIA DAY:https://t.co/KWesmhvk0W pic.twitter.com/p35buXAzX5 — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) October 12, 2023

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho