Gonzaga’s Television Schedule Announced

Of Gonzaga’s 30 regular season games, 14 will be on the ESPN networks, 2 on the CBS Sports Network, 1 on CBS and another 15 will be available on KHQ/ROOT.
Zags are on the ESPN/CBS networks 9 times during West Coast Conference play with 4 WCC matchups to be announced.
Zags Television Schedule Announced— Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) October 12, 2023
Press Release: https://t.co/MbETykuEnz pic.twitter.com/zmF2hrDABa
This isn’t including the WCC Tournament which will all be on the ESPN networks from March 7th to the 12th.
Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho
Loading comments...