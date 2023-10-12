Gonzaga’s Television Schedule Announced

Of Gonzaga’s 30 regular season games, 14 will be on the ESPN networks, 2 on the CBS Sports Network, 1 on CBS and another 15 will be available on KHQ/ROOT.

Zags are on the ESPN/CBS networks 9 times during West Coast Conference play with 4 WCC matchups to be announced.

This isn’t including the WCC Tournament which will all be on the ESPN networks from March 7th to the 12th.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho