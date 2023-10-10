 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Malachi Smith Waived by the Portland Trail Blazers

Still has an opportunity to thrive in the G-League.

By Arden Cravalho
NBA: Portland Trailblazers-Media Day Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Tough luck for the former Gonzaga guard as Malachi Smith was cut after making the Portland training camp roster but not being able to play one game in the preseason for the Trail Blazers. In 2 appearances during the NBA Las Vegas Summer League, Smith only averaged 0.5 PPG, 1.5 RPG, and 1.0 APG in 9.5 MPG.

Smith was previously on an Exhibit 10 deal and will likely play for the Rip City Remix, the Portland G-League affiliate. He should get a major opportunity to prove himself down there.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area...

