Gonzaga to Host Pepperdine at Spokane Arena

January 4th’s West Coast Conference matchup between the Pepperdine Waves and the Gonzaga Bulldogs will be played at Spokane Arena in the CCF Classic. This event will be benefiting the Community Cancer Fund, a great cause that Gonzaga fans in the PNW need to take advantage of.

MBB to Host Pepperdine at @SpokaneArena Jan. 4 in the CCF Classic benefitting @ComCancerFund

Press Release: https://t.co/iSd9De67dg pic.twitter.com/42hOZlGtQc — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) October 7, 2023

This is yet another opportunity to bring out the surrounding Gonzaga fanbase who aren’t able to get tickets into the Kennel. I’m all the way in for more chances to catch the Zags in action at the Spokane Arena during league play.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on November 10th through the Spokane Arena at www.TicketsWest.com. Zag members will have a presale opportunity to purchase tickets the week of November 6th through the 10th.

