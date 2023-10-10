2023 Kraziness in the Kennel Recap

The time of waiting is over as fans got to watch their 2023-2024 Gonzaga squad for the first time this season at Kraziness in the Kennel. An event that I loved as a student and continue to love as an alum. The different events and scrimmage opened up a lot of different observations/questions that will hold us over until the season opener. Here are some key points that I took away:

Graham Ike didn’t participate in Kraziness today due to a right leg injury but was practicing an hour before the event. Not trying to look into it too deeply, probably just precautionary so he’s ready for the first game of the season.

Luka Krajnovic with the underdog victory after beating the star recruit out of high school in Dusty Stromer in the skills competition. It looks like Luka Krajnovic is making an early good impression on the Gonzaga fanbase, didn’t expect that (11 points on 4-5 shooting in the scrimmage).

Steele Venters is still the best shooter on this year’s team. Don’t let the three-point contest fool you after Nolan Hickman was named the champion. Hickman defeated Venters in an extra session as well as Braden Huff in the final, also in an extra session.

Anton Watson shot from deep without hesitation (2-2 3PT). He looked way more comfortable around the arc. I don’t think we are ready for how even more versatile Watson is going to be in his final season at Gonzaga. He’s going to have an all-around offensive game, a sort of everything man.

I noticed with Nolan Hickman in Kraziness his lack of control with the rock at times. I think the move to the 2 alongside a true 1 in Ryan Nembhard will be good for him.

Braden Huff (leading scorer with 19 points on 7-13 FG) or Jun Seok Yeo (6 points, 6 rebounds)? That is the question for that final 8th guy in the rotation to receive valuable minutes on a consistent basis.

Colby Brooks deserves a scholarship. He may not get meaningful minutes in his Gonzaga tenure but from what we’ve seen and due to his skill/size, he needs to get his education for free.

Here’s the full box score from the Navy-White scrimmage:

