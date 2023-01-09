 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gonzaga rises to No. 8 in latest AP Poll

Plenty of churn in the top 25 this week.

By Peter Woodburn
NCAA Basketball: Gonzaga at Santa Clara Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

After a couple of incredibly close wins on the road last week, the Gonzaga Bulldogs rose one spot to No. 8 in the latest AP Poll.

With Purdue’s first loss of the season, the Boilermakers dropped from the top spot to No. 3, with both Houston and Kansas rising up to fill No. 1 and No. 2, respectively. Arizona’s loss to Washington State sent them tumbling down four spots to No. 9, and former Gonzaga win Alabama rose up to No. 4. Tennessee rose three spots to round out the top-five.

The biggest news, however, is that of both Kansas State, Iowa State, and Duke, all the major market movers of this week. Kansas State rocketed into the polls, going from unranked to No. 11 after two huge road wins against Texas and Baylor last week. Iowa State followed suit, rising 11 spots to No. 14 after two road wins over Oklahoma and TCU.

As for those Dukies? They dropped 12 spots down to No. 24 after losing to NC State on the road and then just ever-so-barely defeating Boston College on the road by one point.

Here is the full AP Poll for Week 10:

AP Poll - Week 10

rank team points previous
1 Houston (34) 1,457 2
2 Kansas (22) 1,440 3
3 Purdue (4) 1,386 1
4 Alabama 1,288 7
5 Tennessee 1,231 8
6 UConn 1,206 4
7 UCLA 1,108 10
8 Gonzaga 1,070 9
9 Arizona 1,049 5
10 Texas 940 6
11 Kansas State 818 NR
12 Xavier 793 18
13 Virginia 712 11
14 Iowa State 697 25
15 Arkansas 613 13
16 Miami 604 12
17 TCU 553 17
18 Wisconsin 448 14
19 Providence 358 NR
20 Missouri 317 20
21 Auburn 256 22
22 Charleston 246 23
23 San Diego State 222 NR
24 Duke 221 12
25 Marquette 131 NR
Others receiving votes: Baylor 93, Clemson 43, Florida Atlantic 33, Indiana 30, Michigan State 24, Saint Mary’s 24, Northwestern 21, Rutgers 13, Illinois 13, Mississippi State 13, Ohio State 9, North Carolina State 4, Creighton 4, North Carolina 4, LSU 3, Pittsburgh 2, New Mexico 2, Nevada 1

