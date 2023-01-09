Gonzaga rises to No. 8 in latest AP Poll

After a couple of incredibly close wins on the road last week, the Gonzaga Bulldogs rose one spot to No. 8 in the latest AP Poll.

With Purdue’s first loss of the season, the Boilermakers dropped from the top spot to No. 3, with both Houston and Kansas rising up to fill No. 1 and No. 2, respectively. Arizona’s loss to Washington State sent them tumbling down four spots to No. 9, and former Gonzaga win Alabama rose up to No. 4. Tennessee rose three spots to round out the top-five.

The biggest news, however, is that of both Kansas State, Iowa State, and Duke, all the major market movers of this week. Kansas State rocketed into the polls, going from unranked to No. 11 after two huge road wins against Texas and Baylor last week. Iowa State followed suit, rising 11 spots to No. 14 after two road wins over Oklahoma and TCU.

As for those Dukies? They dropped 12 spots down to No. 24 after losing to NC State on the road and then just ever-so-barely defeating Boston College on the road by one point.

Here is the full AP Poll for Week 10: