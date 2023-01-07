Zags go big in the first half and never look back in win over Santa Clara, 78-61

For the first few minutes of the game, it seemed like the Gonzaga Bulldogs were going to absolutely run away with it. An early three-point barrage helped pace Gonzaga, who never looked back as they trampled over the Broncos, 78-61.

The Zags hit their first five three-point attempts for the game, taking an early 24-10 lead going into the second quarter. From then on out, Santa Clara was able to stabilize a bit. The Zags’ offense went a little cold in the second quarter, but awoke to finish out the first half on a 6-0 run. Leading by 13 going into the second half, that would be more than enough for Gonzaga.

Kaylynne Truong had another strong game, scoring 15 points and dishing out seven assists. Brynna Maxwell, who had a quiet night against San Francisco, led the Zags with 17 points, hitting a couple more threes and draining all five free throws. Yvonne Ejim was consistent as always, notching another double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds. McKayla Williams continued her strong offensive performances as of late, finishing with 13 points and five assists herself.

As is the case, the Zags got it all done with a stifling defense and a hustle for the extra possessions. The Zags grabbed 16 offensive rebounds, leading to 13 second-chance points. They held Santa Clara to just 38.3 percent from the floor and 24 percent from three-point land.

It was exactly the game you want to see heading into next week’s showdown against the Portland Pilots. The women have the week off until they hit the court next Saturday.