The Gonzaga Bulldogs head to Santa Clara to take on the Broncos as the road trip through the Bay Area continues.

Gonzaga needed every second to stay undefeated in the WCC on Thursday, narrowly avoiding an upset against the San Francisco Dons. Gonzaga was, in general, outplayed throughout much of the game, if not for late-game heroics by Rasir Bolton. A win is a win.

Santa Clara is 2-1 in conference play, with the lone loss coming to Saint Mary’s at home, 67-64. Most recently, the Broncos took it to the Pepperdine Waves, winning 89-79. This begins the first of a rough conference stretch for the Broncos. Beginning today, over the next six games, Santa Clara plays the Zags twice, Saint Mary’s again, BYU, and rounds it out with a couple of easy contests against Pacific.

Game info