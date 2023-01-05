The Gonzaga Bulldogs head on the road tonight to play the San Francisco Dons at The Hilltop.

Gonzaga is looking to continue the momentum established in a strong conference opening win over the Pepperdine Waves. San Francisco is looking for its first conference win.

For the Dons, that might be hard to come by. It has been quite some time since San Francisco had success against Gonzaga—over 10 years ago when they won 66-65 back on Feb. 18, 2012.

Since then, Gonzaga has rattled off 24-straight versus San Francisco.

With Gonzaga’s uber kid Drew Timme playing at an incredibly high level right now, winning this game becomes even more difficult. Timme scored 35 points against Pepperdine, going 15-of-19 from the floor. That leaves him just six points shy of third all-time on Gonzaga’s scoring list—the one and only Adam Morrison.

Game info