Interview with San Francisco Guard, Khalil Shabazz

I decided to hit up my fellow ‘Frisco native, Khalil Shabazz, before his San Francisco Dons host the #9 Gonzaga Bulldogs at the historic War Memorial Gym on ESPN2 at 8 PM PT tomorrow. Don’t worry, he’s staying safe and warm during this severe storm in the Bay Area.

Check out the audio link below. I’ll be at the interesting matchup tomorrow for the game recap so keep an eye out for that piece as well.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho