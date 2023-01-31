Weekly Zags in the Pros Update

Domantas Sabonis had his 23-game double-double streak snapped last Wednesday, but responded with 23 points, ten rebounds, and five assists on Saturday against Minnesota. It was his 20th 20-point game and 37th double-double this season.

Rui Hachimura kicked off his Lakers career with 12 points and six rebounds in a win over the Spurs last Wednesday, shooting 4-7 from the field. Zach Collins did his part on the other side, putting up 16 points with seven boards and a pair of steals for San Antonio.

Rui’s already fitting right in. pic.twitter.com/4N5QnWJAlL — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 28, 2023

Brandon Clarke is currently in one of his best runs of the year, averaging 15.3 points over his last three games. He kicked off the stretch with 19 on 8-10 shooting with eight rebounds last Wednesday, and had 13 points and two blocks in a win over Andrew Nembhard and the Pacers on Sunday.

Nembhard had a solid game vs. Memphis with 12 points, three rebounds, and three assists. He also had nine points and four assists on Friday, his first game back after two games out with illness.

Corey Kispert was locked in from three on Saturday, shooting 4-6 from three for 12 points in a win over the Pelicans. He’s really been locked in all January, shooting 45.5% on three-pointers in the new year.

Jalen Suggs put together one of his best games of the new year on Saturday, scoring 11 points with four rebounds and five assists on Saturday. It was his second straight game with five assists, the most he’s had in a game since returning from injury January 5.

Speaking of injury returns, Kelly Olynyk came back from a three-week absence with 15 minutes for the Jazz on Saturday. He had three points and two assists in a win for Utah.

David Stockton continues to rack up the assists in the G-League. He had a pair of 10+ assist games this week, including 20 points and ten dimes in a win over Joel Ayayi and Lakeland on Saturday. It was the fourth double-double this year for Stockton, who maintains the league lead with 9.6 assists per game.

Ayayi has totaled ten points, nine rebounds, and nine assists, and two steals in his last two games. He dished five assists in Saturday’s matchup with Fort Wayne.

Jeremy Pargo has made his return to the G-League with the Windy City Bulls. He’s averaging 9.7 points and 5.0 assists in seven games, including 32 total points and 12 assists over his last two.

.@ImJustPargo is HEATING UP in the third quarter! pic.twitter.com/gHBJuRJIkZ — Windy City Bulls (@windycitybulls) January 28, 2023

Jonathan Williams III notched his third straight double-double on Saturday, putting up 18 points and ten rebounds for Nagoya. He’s been crashing the offensive glass on this run, grabbing 17 offensive boards over his last three. Jeremy Jones had a solid outing as well this weekend with 15 points, six rebounds, three assists, and three steals on Sunday.

Micah Downs has been on fire since returning from a month-long absence, scoring 20+ points in each of his last three games in Portugal. His first game back was a 28-point, 12-rebound, five-assist effort on January 8.

Cierra Walker tied a season high with 28 points on Saturday, shooting 10-19 from the floor and 6-11 from three. It was her ninth 20-point performance in 19 games this season.

Emma Stach and Zykera Rice each had 18-point outings during the week. Stach did so on the strength of 7-11 shooting from the field and 3-5 from three, adding five rebounds and a pair of assists. She’s averaging 17 points on 53.8% shooting from deep in three games in Greece. Rice had 18 and seven rebounds in a win on Wednesday, her eighth double-digit scoring game out of 11.