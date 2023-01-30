 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Zags hold ground at No. 17 in AP Poll

No movement for Gonzaga.

By Peter Woodburn
NCAA Womens Basketball: Brigham Young at Gonzaga James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Gonzaga Bulldogs had zero movement in the AP Poll, holding strong at No. 17 for the second-straight week.

There was plenty of churn elsewhere, however. The entire top (minus the unanimous No. 1 South Carolina and No. 5 Connecticut) had a healthy churn thanks to losses by Notre Dame and Ohio State.

The Buckeyes entered last week as the No. 2 team in the country and existed as the No. 10 team, mired in a three-game losing streak. Ohio State lost to Iowa and Purdue at home and Indiana on the road. Notre Dame fell two spots to No. 9 thanks to a loss at NC State.

UCLA also dropped out of the top 10, landing at No. 14 following two losses to Colorado and Utah.

Despite Gonzaga’s wins, they just couldn’t take advantage to rise up. Iowa State vaulted Gonzaga up to No. 12 and NC State, thanks to its aforementioned win, landed at No. 15, rising five spots.

Here is the full AP Poll for Week 13:

AP Poll - Week 13

rank team points previous
rank team points previous
1 South Carolina (28) 700 1
2 Stanford 635 3
3 LSU 628 4
4 Indiana 627 6
5 UConn 623 5
6 Iowa 522 10
7 Utah 520 9
8 Maryland 492 10
9 Notre Dame 480 7
10 Ohio State 443 2
11 North Carolina 399 15
12 Iowa State 345 18
13 Virginia Tech 317 12
14 UCLA 310 8
15 NC State 291 20
16 Duke 279 16
17 Gonzaga 270 17
18 Michigan 266 13
19 Villanova 171 17
20 Oklahoma 151 14
21 Middle Tennessee 119 23
22 Arizona 114 19
23 Florida State 113 24
24 Texas 94 NR
25 South Florida 52 NR
Others receiving votes: Tennessee 47, Texas 35, South Florida 31, USC 22, Oregon 10, Arkansas 2, UNLV 1, Alabama 1

