Zags hold ground at No. 17 in AP Poll

The Gonzaga Bulldogs had zero movement in the AP Poll, holding strong at No. 17 for the second-straight week.

There was plenty of churn elsewhere, however. The entire top (minus the unanimous No. 1 South Carolina and No. 5 Connecticut) had a healthy churn thanks to losses by Notre Dame and Ohio State.

The Buckeyes entered last week as the No. 2 team in the country and existed as the No. 10 team, mired in a three-game losing streak. Ohio State lost to Iowa and Purdue at home and Indiana on the road. Notre Dame fell two spots to No. 9 thanks to a loss at NC State.

UCLA also dropped out of the top 10, landing at No. 14 following two losses to Colorado and Utah.

Despite Gonzaga’s wins, they just couldn’t take advantage to rise up. Iowa State vaulted Gonzaga up to No. 12 and NC State, thanks to its aforementioned win, landed at No. 15, rising five spots.

Here is the full AP Poll for Week 13: