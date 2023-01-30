 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Zags rise two spots to No. 12 in latest AP Poll

When and move up, lose and move down.

By Peter Woodburn
NCAA Basketball: Gonzaga at Portland Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are inching their way back into the top 10, landing at No. 12 in the latest AP Poll

Gonzaga moved up two spots following their lone game last week, a win over the Portland Pilots highlighted by Julian Strawther’s 40 point outburst.

As is the case for the AP Poll at this point in the season, if you win you move up and if you lose you move down. Iowa State, the previous No. 12 team, dropped one spot following a loss to Missouri on the road. Xavier, the previous No. 13 team, dropped three spots to No. 16 following a loss to Creighton. Gonzaga, with that win, filled the gap.

Elsewhere on the poll, the big news is the leap by the Saint Mary’s Gaels to No. 18. That sets up a nice little ranked matchup between the two schools in Moraga, the second-consecutive year both the Gaels and the Zags have been ranked for the contest.

Here is the full poll for Week 13:

AP Poll - Week 13

rank team points previous
1 Purdue (62) 1,550 1
2 Tennessee 1,443 4
3 Houston 1,415 3
4 Alabama 1,312 2
5 Arizona 1,310 6
6 Virginia 1,258 7
7 Kansas State 1,190 5
8 Kansas 1,034 9
9 UCLA 993 8
10 Texas 939 10
11 Baylor 905 17
12 Gonzaga 837 14
13 Iowa State 832 12
14 Marquette 769 16
15 TCU 752 11
16 Xavier 689 13
17 Providence 438 23
18 Saint Mary's 419 22
19 Florida Atlantic 392 21
20 Clemson 340 24
21 Indiana 250 NR
22 San Diego State 170 NR
23 Miami 146 20
24 UConn 131 19
25 Auburn 117 15
Others receiving votes: Missouri 74, Charleston 68, Illinois 56, Creighton 51, New Mexico 47, North Carolina 47, North Carolina State 39, Boise State 31, Duke 24, Rutgers 17, Texas A&M 16, Northwestern 13, Memphis 10, Arkansas 9, Pittsburgh 9, West Virginia 2, Nevada 2, Oral Roberts 2, Saint Louis 1

