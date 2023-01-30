Zags rise two spots to No. 12 in latest AP Poll

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are inching their way back into the top 10, landing at No. 12 in the latest AP Poll

Gonzaga moved up two spots following their lone game last week, a win over the Portland Pilots highlighted by Julian Strawther’s 40 point outburst.

As is the case for the AP Poll at this point in the season, if you win you move up and if you lose you move down. Iowa State, the previous No. 12 team, dropped one spot following a loss to Missouri on the road. Xavier, the previous No. 13 team, dropped three spots to No. 16 following a loss to Creighton. Gonzaga, with that win, filled the gap.

Elsewhere on the poll, the big news is the leap by the Saint Mary’s Gaels to No. 18. That sets up a nice little ranked matchup between the two schools in Moraga, the second-consecutive year both the Gaels and the Zags have been ranked for the contest.

Here is the full poll for Week 13: