Drew Timme’s December was one for the history books

Drew Timme had a good December. The sure-to-be All-American took a Gonzaga Bulldogs team that was looking a bit shaky during the non-conference slog, put them on his broad shoulders, and dragged his team to victory after victory.

On the season, Timme’s 22.7 points per game are a career-high. He is slowly marching up the Zags’ career points list, and at the rate he is going, will definitely eclipse Frank Burgess for Gonzaga’s all-time record.

What he did during December, however, is something the Zags have not seen in years, and his play is a reason to tune in to every single game.

Through the month of December, Timme averaged 25 points per game and 9.1 rebounds per game in 32.3 minutes of play. He did this while shooting an astonishing 69 percent from the floor (although that free throw percentage of 63.2 percent leaves a bit to be desired).

To put that all into perspective, Timme scored a total of 200 points in the month of December. The last Zag to score 200 or more points in a calendar month was Kyle Wiltjer, back in January 2016, who scored 201 points.

Timme had one off-game in December, against Baylor, in which he scored just nine points. After that, it was all buckets. 29 points against Kent State, 29 points against Alabama, 32 points against Montana, and 35 points against Pepperdine.

In terms of sheer dominance, it is hard to push past that January of Wiltjer’s. He topped the 30-point mark four times that month (!!!), something we haven’t seen since Adam Morrison’s February of 2006, featuring 34 points against Stanford, 33 against Portland, and 44 versus LMU (consecutively!). Morrison closed out that February with 34 points against San Francisco.

Back to Timme. He entered December ranked No. 10 on Gonzaga’s all-time scoring list with 1,661 points. He currently sits at No. 4 with 1,861 points. In the month of December, he pushed past Zag legends such as Blake Stepp, Matt Bouldin, Ronny Turiaf, Matt Santangelo, Kevin Pangos, and Elias Harris. Timme currently sits just six points behind Morrison for third all-time.

Gonzaga has played 15 games so far this season. Timme has, on average, played 32 games per season. Assuming Timme just plays 32 games this season (which would mean losing in their first game of the WCC Tournament and not playing in the NCAA Tournament at all), if Timme continues his 22.7 points per game scoring clip, he will finish his career with 2,247 points, well above Burgess’ all-time Gonzaga record of 2,196.

WCC play can sometimes be a bit of a drag to watch but if you don’t tune in right now, you are missing a march on an all-time Gonzaga record that we might not see threatened for quite some time.