The Gonzaga Bulldogs will host the Class of 2024 five-star point guard Zoom Diallo for an official visit on the weekend of January 14, 247 Sports reported today.

Hailing from Curtis High School in Tacoma, Washington, Diallo is the top-ranked recruit in the state of Washington, and received an offer from Gonzaga after he took an unofficial visit to Gonzaga back in September.

Diallo has already taken two other official visits to Arizona and Florida State back in the fall. The 247 Sports Composite ranks Diallo as the 10th-best point guard recruit and No. 67 overall. 247 Sports, however, is also higher on him then most. Their own recruiting service has him as the No. 11 player overall.

As it stands now on the scholarship chart, if Diallo decides to come to Spokane, he would join a backcourt largely anchored by Nolan Hickman, Hunter Sallis, and Dominick Harris. Alongside fellow Class of 2024 four-star guard Dusty Stromer, it would be quite the talented backcourt with a solid mix of veterans and youth.

The Zags have two recruits for the Class of 2024: Stromer and top international prospect Alex Touhey. (Note to self: Drink more coffee before posting.)

The Zags will host the University of Portland on the 14th.