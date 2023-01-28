For the better part of the past month, the Gonzaga Bulldogs have been playing a dangerous brand of basketball. One of the few teams they trounced in WCC play, the Portland Pilots, draw a second chance tonight.

The Zags have been off for a week, and hopefully that time away gave them a chance to pause, take a breath, and regroup. After playing narrow contest after narrow contest, the Zags finally dropped a game at home to LMU. They followed up that contest with an equally dispiriting effort at Pacific, only that time came away with a win.

The Pilots most recently also loss to LMU, only doing so by 19 instead, bringing them to 3-5 in conference play. Prior to that, they had two wins over San Diego and Pepperdine.

Games at the Chiles Center tend to have their fair share of Gonzaga fans in the mix, and tonight should be no different. The Zags have really only played a full 40 minutes of good basketball in conference play twice this season—once against Portland and once against Pepperdine. Let’s hope we see that again tonight.

Game info