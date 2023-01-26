Weekly Zags in the Pros Update

Domantas Sabonis continued his All-Star campaign and extended his double-double streak to 23 with his work this week, adding a pair of triple-doubles for good measure. Domas has three triple-doubles in his last five games and is averaging 9.4 assists per game in January, his best mark in any month this season.

Sabonis tonight:



18 PTS

13 REB

14 AST



4th-most triple-doubles in Sacramento Kings franchise history. He's only played in 57 games. pic.twitter.com/Y8ufGdMofi — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 21, 2023

The big news of the week happened off the court with Rui Hachimura’s trade to the Lakers. Rui was averaging 13 points and 4.3 rebounds a game for the Wizards before the move. While many analyze the reasoning behind the deal, I’m most disappointed seeing the Washington Zags duo split up.

Thank you, DC

DCありがとう pic.twitter.com/95wWRusjwt — Rui “Louis” Hachimura 八村 塁 (@rui_8mura) January 24, 2023

Speaking of the duo, Corey Kispert hit a personal milestone on Tuesday, scoring his 1000th NBA point in a Tuesday win over Dallas. Kispert finished the game with 14 points, his second most in a game this month.

count it up.



congrats to @corey_kispert for reaching 1k career points pic.twitter.com/eaZsRBeSD7 — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) January 25, 2023

Brandon Clarke had one of his best games of the season on Friday, putting up 20 points on 7-7 shooting from the floor with ten rebounds and a pair of blocks against the Lakers. It was his second 20-point game and fifth double-double on the year.

Zach Collins also had one of his better outings of 2022-23 on Friday, as he scored 17 points on 7-9 shooting with four assists against the Clippers. It was the second-best scoring effort this year for Collins, who is averaging 10.8 points and 5.3 rebounds per game this month.

Andrew Nembhard has missed the Pacers’ last two games with illness, but has still managed a season-best 4.7 assists per game this month. He totaled nine points and ten dimes in his last two games before the absence.

Jalen Suggs has continued to struggle for time since his return from injury, but did manage six points and four assists in a win over the Pelicans on Friday. Kelly Olynyk, meanwhile, still finds himself on the sidelines as he deals with an ankle injury.

David Stockton has been doing Stockton things of late, including dishing a season-high 19 assists to go with 16 points in a win last Monday for Fort Wayne. He’s also posted games of 12 and ten assists over the last week, and leads the G-League with 9.8 assists per game.

16 PTS ☄️ 19 AST ☄️ 3 REB



David Stockton, the G League’s 6th all-time leader in assists, dropped a season-high in DIMES to lead @TheMadAnts over Ignite! He’s averaging 10.3 APG this year. pic.twitter.com/qasrm3sFS8 — NBA G League (@nbagleague) January 17, 2023

Ryan Woolridge had a pair of stat-stuffing performances last week, putting up eight points, eight rebounds, and seven assists on Wednesday and another eight points, eight boards, and six assists on Saturday. He was efficient as well, shooting a combined 8-14 from the field.

Joel Ayayi did his own brand of stat-stuffing this weekend, finishing with five points, five rebounds, a season-high ten assists, and three steals on Saturday for Lakeland. Ayayi was a menace defensively last week, totaling seven steals across two games.

Filip Petrusev had another strong game in the EuroLeague, scoring 16 points on 7-10 shooting with a pair of blocks on Friday. Petrusev has scored 15+ points in five straight EL games, shooting 62.5% from the floor in that span.

Admon Gilder added another 20-point game to his season total for Maccabi Haifa, pouring in 23 points with five boards, two assists, and two steals last Tuesday. It was the 13th 20-point effort in 15 games this season for Gilder, who is second in the Israeli National League with 21.9 points per game.

Johnathan Williams III notched a pair of double-doubles over the weekend for Nagoya, putting up 13 points and 15 rebounds on Saturday and 13 points and 17 rebounds on Sunday. They were his seventh and eighth double-doubles this season. Jeremy Jones also contributed 11 and ten point outings in Nagoya’s weekend split.

Josh Perkins put up a solid 14 points, six assists, and two steals in his lone game this week for Stal. He’s averaging 7.1 assists in ten games so far in Poland.

Anamaria Virjoghe added to her double-double total this weekend, putting up 13 points and 14 rebounds for Esperides on Sunday. It was her tenth double-double this year, and she maintains the Greek A1 league lead with 11.6 rebounds per game.

Jill Townsend had her best game so far in France, scoring 24 points for Champagne on Saturday. She finished the game 4-7 from three and added four rebounds, two assists, and two steals in a win.

Two more former Zags became teammates this week, as Abby O’Connor and Emma Stach are now teaming up for Niki Lefkadas in Greece. Stach made her season debut last Wednesday with 13 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and three steals. She and O’Connor combined to lead Lefkadas to a win on Saturday, as Stach finished with 20 points and five boards and O’Connor had 14 points, four assists, and three steals.