Zags drop one spot to No. 17 in latest AP Poll

The Gonzaga Bulldogs dropped one spot in the latest AP Poll to No. 17 despite a couple of wins in a largely calm week for the top 25.

The Zags had one good win and one nail-biter, with the Pacific Tigers surprisingly giving Gonzaga a lot more than most were expecting in a narrow 81-78 Zags’ win on Thursday, in Stockton.

The Zags followed that up with a dominating performance against the Saint Mary’s Gaels, winning 82-57.

As is the case in the polls, teams win and move up. Teams lose and move down. However, things are different for the WCC, with less opportunities for those quality wins. That is how North Carolina was able to vault the Zags, thanks to the Tar Heels win over the then No. 13 Duke Blue Devils.

The Zags return home this week as they look to carry their undefeated WCC play, with games against LMU and Pepperdine.

Here is the full AP Poll for Week 12.