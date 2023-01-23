 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Zags drop one spot to No. 17 in latest AP Poll

Not much movement for week 12.

By Peter Woodburn
NCAA Womens Basketball: Brigham Young at Gonzaga James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Gonzaga Bulldogs dropped one spot in the latest AP Poll to No. 17 despite a couple of wins in a largely calm week for the top 25.

The Zags had one good win and one nail-biter, with the Pacific Tigers surprisingly giving Gonzaga a lot more than most were expecting in a narrow 81-78 Zags’ win on Thursday, in Stockton.

The Zags followed that up with a dominating performance against the Saint Mary’s Gaels, winning 82-57.

As is the case in the polls, teams win and move up. Teams lose and move down. However, things are different for the WCC, with less opportunities for those quality wins. That is how North Carolina was able to vault the Zags, thanks to the Tar Heels win over the then No. 13 Duke Blue Devils.

The Zags return home this week as they look to carry their undefeated WCC play, with games against LMU and Pepperdine.

Here is the full AP Poll for Week 12.

AP Poll - Week 12

rank team points previous
1 South Carolina (28) 700 1
2 Ohio State 669 2
3 Stanford 615 4
4 LSU 603 3
5 UConn 596 5
6 Indiana 584 6
7 Notre Dame 541 7
8 UCLA 448 9
9 Utah 430 8
10 Iowa 425 10
10 Maryland 425 11
12 Virginia Tech 403 12
13 Michigan 352 14
14 Oklahoma 304 15
15 North Carolina 298 17
16 Duke 281 13
17 Gonzaga 259 16
18 Iowa State 221 18
19 Arizona 201 19
20 North Carolina State 171 20
21 Villanova 145 22
22 Illinois 103 21
23 Middle Tennessee 64 NR
24 Florida State 57 NR
25 Colorado 56 24
Others receiving votes: Tennessee 47, Texas 35, South Florida 31, USC 22, Oregon 10, Arkansas 2, UNLV 1, Alabama 1

