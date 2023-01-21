Gonzaga gets back to form, beat Saint Mary’s 82-57

After a down-to-the-wire battle in Stockton against Pacific, the Zags looked to get back on track against the Gaels, eventually winning 82-57. In large part due to the interior dominance of Yvonne Ejim, that return to form happened almost immediately.

Ejim scored 10 points in the first quarter, shooting a perfect four for four from the field and had 16 points at the half. She finished with 24 points, 4 rebounds and 3 steals. The rest of the starting lineup added extra scoring with McKayla Williams, Kaylynne Truong, Brynna Maxwell and Eliza Hollingsworth all reaching double-digit points each.

Gonzaga won every facet of the game, shooting 50% of the field, winning the turnover battle and grabbing 37 rebounds to Saint Mary’s 26 boards. Seven different Zags recorded an assist during the game and the rebounding was spread throughout the team, with no starter recording more than 4 and Calli Stokes recording 6 rebounds off of the bench.

The Gaels were held to 38% field goal shooting on the afternoon, with Gonzaga racking up six blocks and six steals while forcing a total of 16 turnovers. Williams had 2 blocks and 3 steals herself. Opponents have shot 39% on the season against the Bulldogs.

It was reassuring to see the frontcourt advantage and defensive intensity win the game for the Zags despite a quieter game from outside for Truong and Maxwell. The duo 4 of their 13 attempts from outside, which is by no means terrible but not the inferno shooting we’ve grown accustomed to all season. It will be interesting to see how Maxwell’s shot comes back to form after a tough stretch on the road trip (not much of a concern, considering she’s still 51% from three on the season on 114 attempts).

The Zags host the two basement teams in the WCC standings next week with LMU and then Pepperdine. Every game is important for seeding not just in the NCAA tournament, but the WCC as well with Portland just a game-and-a-half back (they lead heavily at the time of publishing in their game).