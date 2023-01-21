The Gonzaga Bulldogs look to bounce back from a stinging WCC loss earlier in the week when they take on the Pacific Tigers on the road later this evening.

The Zags suffered a rare defeat at home to a WCC opponent not named Saint Mary’s or BYU, with the LMU Lions out-muscling the Zags and pulling off a stunning 68-67 upset on Thursday. It was the Lions first win against Gonzaga in 12 years and their first win in Spokane since 1991.

Now, the Zags head on the road to try and avoid another rarity for them in WCC play—a losing streak. The Zags have not lost consecutive WCC games since the 2013-14 season, in which they lost to both BYU and San Diego on the road.

Luckily for Gonzaga, they are playing arguably one of the worst teams in the WCC. Pacific is 3-3 in conference play, having most recently lost to both Santa Clara and San Francisco. However, the Tigers did in fact beat the Lions. So via the transitive power of wins, Pacific has at least that nonsense edge.

Game info