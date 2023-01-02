 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gonzaga moves up one spot to No. 9 in latest AP Poll

A loss to Arkansas opened the window.

By Peter Woodburn
NCAA Basketball: Pepperdine at Gonzaga James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Gonzaga Bulldogs moved up to No. 9 in the country in the latest AP poll in a rather quiet week for the polls given the holiday break.

There was some movement in the top of the top, however. UConn, one of the big surprises of the year, suffered its first lost of the season, losing to Xavier on Saturday, 83-73. The Huskies dropped from No. 2 to No. 4, but still managed to keep one first-place vote. Purdue, still the No. 1 team, isn’t unanimous quiet yet.

Arkansas, previously ranked No. 9, lost to LSU to open conference play, and that allowed the Zags an opportunity to move higher. As always with the AP Poll, the general philosophy follows: Win and move up, lose and move down.

The Baylor Bears found that out the hard way, with voters punishing them for a loss to Iowa State on the road. The Bears dropped seven spots down to No. 19. Iowa State found itself the newly crowned No. 25 team this week.

Here is the full AP Poll for Week 9.

AP Poll - Week 9

rank team points previous
rank team points previous
1 Purdue (60) 1,524 1
2 Houston 1,417 3
3 Kansas 1,351 4
4 UConn (1) 1,342 2
5 Arizona 1,334 5
6 Texas 1,185 6
7 Alabama 1,132 8
8 Tennessee 1,114 7
9 Gonzaga 1,003 10
10 UCLA 993 11
11 Virginia 926 13
12 Miami 814 14
13 Arkansas 717 9
14 Wisconsin 639 15
15 Indiana 558 16
16 Duke 554 17
17 TCU 545 18
18 Xavier 531 22
19 Baylor 520 12
20 Missouri 329 NR
21 New Mexco 290 22
22 Auburn 287 20
23 Charleston 116 NR
24 Ohio State 114 NR
25 Iowa State 94 NR
Others receiving votes: LSU 83, San Diego State 72, Mississippi State 62, Kentucky 53, Kansas State 41, Illinois 21, Marquette 20, Providence 14, Virginia Tech 7, Memphis 6, West Virginia 5, Michigan State 5, Florida Atlantic 3, Creighton 1

