Gonzaga moves up one spot to No. 9 in latest AP Poll

The Gonzaga Bulldogs moved up to No. 9 in the country in the latest AP poll in a rather quiet week for the polls given the holiday break.

There was some movement in the top of the top, however. UConn, one of the big surprises of the year, suffered its first lost of the season, losing to Xavier on Saturday, 83-73. The Huskies dropped from No. 2 to No. 4, but still managed to keep one first-place vote. Purdue, still the No. 1 team, isn’t unanimous quiet yet.

Arkansas, previously ranked No. 9, lost to LSU to open conference play, and that allowed the Zags an opportunity to move higher. As always with the AP Poll, the general philosophy follows: Win and move up, lose and move down.

The Baylor Bears found that out the hard way, with voters punishing them for a loss to Iowa State on the road. The Bears dropped seven spots down to No. 19. Iowa State found itself the newly crowned No. 25 team this week.

Here is the full AP Poll for Week 9.