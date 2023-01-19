The Gonzaga Bulldogs look to build off the momentum from last Saturday’s win when they take on the Loyola Marymount Lions at home this evening.

After three-consecutive nail-biters on the road, the Zags returned home and walloped the Portland Pilots, 115-75. It was the sixth time this season the Zags have scored 100 points or more, and the second-highest offensive explosion of the season.

LMU is sitting at 3-3 in conference play, having bounced back from two losses to San Francisco and Saint Mary’s with a win over San Diego at home. The Lions are dangerous. They defeated Wake Forest in overtime and Nevada and BYU at home. They also came within two points of toppling San Francisco.

Hopefully, in front of the home crowd, the Zags faithful see a bit more of the output from Saturday rather than the starts from the previous three games.

Game info