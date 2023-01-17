Weekly Zags in the Pros Update

With every game, the likelihood of Domantas Sabonis making another All-Star team grows closet to certainty, if it’s not there already. Domas was named Western Conference Player of the Week today after posting 18.5 points, 14.3 rebounds, and 10.3 assists in four wins for the Kings last week. The highlight was a 19-point, 15-rebound, and career-high 16-assist domination against Houston on Friday. He got in some Zag-on-Zag as well:

Andrew Nembhard also looks likely to partake in All-Star festivities, albeit in the Rising Stars game. Nembhard posted his 12th double-digit scoring game of the year with 11 and four assists last Wednesday. He’s also averaging over five assists per game in the last week, including seven against the Grizzlies on Saturday.

Corey Kispert may also join Andy in Utah. The second-year player is on a tear from beyond the arc, shooting 50% (14-28) from deep in six games this month. His highlight from this week was a 13-point, five-board effort on Friday. Rui Hachimura has returned to Earth after a scorching stretch in return from injury, totaling 19 points and nine rebounds in his last two games. He has excelled elsewhere on the court, though, with just one foul and one turnover in 44 minutes over that span.

Zach Collins recorded his second double-double of the season last Wednesday, putting up 14 points and 12 rebounds against Memphis. No word on whether or notthe above poster gave him extra motivation.

Nice night for Zach Collins, notching a double-double with 14 points, 12 rebounds, and 4 assists

Collins just missed matching up against Brandon Clarke, who returned from a six game absence against Indiana on Saturday. He put up 11 points, two rebounds, two assists, and three steals in a win over Andy and the Pacers.

Speaking of injuries, Jalen Suggs is still playing limited minutes after an extended break due to an ankle problem. He’s averaging three points, two rebounds, and 1.7 assists in just over ten minutes per game in the last week. Things are still better for him than Kelly Olynyk, however, as the Jazz big man has missed each of the last three games.

Ryan Woolridge has continued to ball out in January, totaling 29 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists in his last two games. He’s averaging 14.8 points per game on 69% shooting with 4.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 2023, scoring in double figures in all six games.

David Stockton turned in another vintage Stockton performance in his lone outing this week, putting up 19 points (including 4-9 3P), four assists, and two steals for Fort Wayne. He currently ranks fifth in the G-League with 8.8 assists per game and is sixth with two steals per game.

Joel Ayayi had his highest scoring game of the new year on Saturday, dropping 15 with five rebounds and four assists for Lakeland. He’s averaging 8.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists over the last week.

Josh Perkins filled the stat sheet last Tuesday, scoring a season-high 21 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 3P, 6-7 FT) with six rebounds, ten assists, and three steals in a win for Stal. It was his second double-double of the year, both coming in nine games in Poland.

Filip Petrusev notched another 20-point game on Thursday, finishing with 21 points on 9-11 shooting with six rebounds in a dominant win for Crvena Zvezda. It was his fourth in his last six EuroLeague games.

If you’re looking for 21-point games, you’ve come to the right place. Geno Crandall also had a season-high with 21 on 7-10 shooting from the field and five assists in a win on Sunday. It was his third game with at least ten points and five assists in the last four.

Jeremy Jones went higher than 21 last week, scoring 23 in a win for Nagoya. He shot 5-6 from three and added seven rebounds and four assists in his fourth 20-point game of the season.

Kyle Wiltjer has been lights out from three of late, shooting 16-27 (59%) from beyond the arc in his last four games for Guangsha. He’s scored 16 points in each of his last two, and his 17.4 points and 41.1% mark from distance are both second best on the team.

Anamaria Virjoghe continued her dominance in the paint this weekend, putting up 14 points, 12 rebounds, and two blocks for Esperides. It was the second straight double-double and ninth overall for the rookie, who is the only player in the Greek A1 League (man or woman) averaging more than 11 boards per game.