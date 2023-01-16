It’s Official: Gonzaga Adds South Korean U-19 Star Jun Seok Yeo

After a weekend of rumors, Gonzaga has officially added South Korean Jun Seok Yeo to the roster according to the Gonzaga Men’s Basketball Twitter. Listed on different sites as between 6’ 7” and 6’ 9”, the 20-year-old was the star of South Korea’s FIBA U-19 squad in the summer of 2021 averaging 25.6 points per game and 10,6 rebounds.

With a body that already looks NBA-ready, Yeo played both center and forward for the South Korean team. In the FIBA tournament despite being heavily defended, Yeo shot .444 from the field and .291 from deep accounting for more than 37% of his team’s total points.

According to the Korea JoonAng Daily Yeo spent the summer of 2022 at the NBA G-League “pro-days” showcasing his talents. He also participated in the Basketball Without Borders Global Camp in 2020 and played with the Australian Centre of Excellence in 2019 at the NBA Academy Games.

Here is the press release from the GoZags website.