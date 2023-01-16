 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Gonzaga Moves Up to #6 in AP Poll

13 ranked teams fell this weekend, 11 on Saturday

By agedude
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Portland at Gonzaga James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

After a weekend of upsets, Gonzaga jump two spots in the AP Poll to Number 6.

Houston, Kansas and Purdue remain in the top three positions and were the only teams to receive first place votes.

Of note to Gonzaga fans, Xavier enters the Top Ten with wins last week over UConn and Marquette. I take no pleasure in reporting Duke has dropped out of the Poll. Who am I kidding, yes I do. Tommy Lloyd’s Arizona’s Wildcats dropped two places and out of the Top Ten after their 87 - 68 loss at Oregon.

The St. Mary’s Gaels, with their gaudy #8 KemPom rating, are still not receiving any votes.

Week 11 AP Poll

RK TEAM REC PTS TREND
RK TEAM REC PTS TREND
1 Houston(34) 17-1 1460 -
2 Kansas(23) 16-1 1446 -
3 Purdue(3) 16-1 1382 -
4 Alabama 15-2 1347 -
5 UCLA 16-2 1237 2
6 Gonzaga 16-3 1178 2
7 Texas 15-2 1122 3
8 Xavier 15-3 1047 4
9 Tennessee 14-3 1019 4
10 Virginia 13-3 926 3
11 Arizona 15-3 838 2
12 Iowa State 13-3 795 2
13 Kansas State 15-2 771 2
14 TCU 14-3 753 3
15 UConn 15-4 668 9
16 Auburn 14-3 553 5
17 Miami 14-3 487 1
18 Charleston 18-1 351 4
19 Clemson 15-3 339 7
20 Marquette 14-5 306 5
21 Baylor 12-5 267 5
22 Providence 14-4 262 3
23 Rutgers 13-5 131 3
24 Florida Atlantic 16-1 126 2
25 Arkansas 12-5 115 10

More From The Slipper Still Fits

Loading comments...