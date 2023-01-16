Gonzaga Moves Up to #6 in AP Poll

After a weekend of upsets, Gonzaga jump two spots in the AP Poll to Number 6.

Houston, Kansas and Purdue remain in the top three positions and were the only teams to receive first place votes.

Of note to Gonzaga fans, Xavier enters the Top Ten with wins last week over UConn and Marquette. I take no pleasure in reporting Duke has dropped out of the Poll. Who am I kidding, yes I do. Tommy Lloyd’s Arizona’s Wildcats dropped two places and out of the Top Ten after their 87 - 68 loss at Oregon.

The St. Mary’s Gaels, with their gaudy #8 KemPom rating, are still not receiving any votes.