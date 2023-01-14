The Gonzaga Bulldogs return home to face the Portland Pilots after a three-game road stretch filled with some heart attacks and close calls.

The Zags are 4-0 in conference play, but they’ve won the past three games by a combined eight points—needing a late three-pointer each time to escape the hostile environment with a win.

At least Gonzaga will be at home, because the Portland Pilots are hardly the pushover they used to be. The Pilots are just 9-10 on the year, but they own wins over Villanova and lost to Michigan State by just one point. The Pilots WCC opening schedule has been brutal as well, already having been on the road to Saint Mary’s and BYU.

For Gonzaga fans, the dream is an easy win, one in which we can all rest calmly in our viewing areas, finish the game, pour a glass of peppermint tea, and drift off to sleep, content with basketball for the evening.

Let’s see how close the Zags get this time.

Game info