The BYU Cougars might be having a down year, but none of that matters when the Gonzaga Bulldogs roll into Provo. The Marriott Center will be filled to the brim with 19,000 of the most unsavory maniacs on the planet in the second-to-last scheduled contest as conference opponents between the two schools.

It is fair to think that BYU, currently 13-6 (including a loss to No. 274 South Dakota eesh), would be one to threaten the Zags in this game, but after a stellar December of play, the Zags looked more than mortal last week.

Gonzaga was taken down to the wire on two separate occasions against San Francisco and Santa Clara and needed a hero in each game. First up was Rasir Bolton and second time around was good for Nolan Hickman.

BYU hasn’t had the same difficult schedule to begin with by any stretch. The Cougars opened WCC play against pacific, followed by Portland at home, and LMU and San Diego on the road.

Game info