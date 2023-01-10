Weekly Zags in the Pros Update

The All-Star campaign continues for Domantas Sabonis, who has extended his double-double streak to 16 games, which includes a season-high 31 points on December 29. Domas leads the NBA in rebounding at 12.4 per game and is also averaging 18.7 points and 6.8 assists for the Kings.

They may not make it to Salt Lake City, but Rui Hachimura and Corey Kispert have had some all-star performances of late. Rui scored 26 points with four rebounds and three assists in a New Year’s Day win over the Bucks, eclipsing 20 points for the third time since returning from injury in mid-December. Kispert, meanwhile, tied a season-high with five three-pointers in a 17-point, five-rebound effort yesterday. He’s averaging 12 points in four games in 2023.

Zach Collins posted his first double-double of the season on Saturday, hitting season highs of 18 points and 12 rebounds against Boston. He also had 16 points last Wednesday for the Spurs, and now has three games of at least 15 points this season.

Andrew Nembhard dropped in 19 points with four assists and four steals in a Sunday win for the Pacers. Nembhard shot 4-5 from three in the game and is shooting 40% from beyond the arc in his rookie year. The 19 points were his most since the 31-point double-double in early December.

Andrew Nembhard was in his bag tonight.



19 PTS

4 AST

4 STL pic.twitter.com/jyx6ZIjoEx — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 9, 2023

Kelly Olynyk had one of his best all-around performances of the season on Sunday, scoring 19 points on 11-15 shooting (4-5 3p) with eight rebounds and five assists. It was the first time this season he’s hit that many points, rebounds, and assists in a game.

Jalen Suggs returned from a 19-game injury absence on Thursday, playing a handful of minutes against Memphis. He got back into the swing of things yesterday, putting up 14 points, four rebounds, and four assists against the Kings.

Brandon Clarke isn’t so lucky on the injury front, having now missed five straight games with a hip problem. He is listed as day-to-day.

David Stockton and Ryan Woolridge have both been on fire in the G-League. Stockton, who ranks third in the league with 9.8 assists per game, has totaled 34 points, 13 assists, and seven steals over his last two games, including a season-high five swipes most recently against Cleveland.

Woolridge, meanwhile, has been playing his best ball for OKC, averaging 15 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists over his last four. He scored a G-League career-high 18 with six rebounds, three assists, and two steals on Thursday, and shot over 70% from the floor in his four-game run.

Filip Petrusev scored a season-high 25 points with nine rebounds in a EuroLeague win on Friday, including a perfect 11-11 from the free throw line. He also had 24 and nine in the game prior, and has scored 20+ in three of his last four EuroLeague games.

The MVP of Round 17, @PetrusevFilip who finished with a career high in points and PIR



'MVP of the Round' I #EveryGameMatters pic.twitter.com/Ec5YgSZipc — Turkish Airlines EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) January 7, 2023

Elsewhere in the EuroLeague, Nigel Williams-Goss notched a season-high with 16 points to go with five assists on December 29. He’s dished at least five assists in three of his last four games for Real Madrid.

Kyle Wiltjer posted his seventh 25+ point game and sixth double-double of the season yesterday, scoring 26 points (including 5-9 3p) with 11 rebounds. It was his second double-double of the new year after putting up 23 points and a season-best 11 assists on January 1.

Admon Gilder stuffed the stat sheet and then some on December 30, finishing with 28 points (a season-high), nine rebounds, three assists, three blocks, and five steals. Gilder, who ranks third in the Israeli National League in scoring, earned Player of the Week honors for his all-around performance.

Geno Crandall was just one of many Zags to hit a season-high this week, scoring 18 points with four rebounds and four assists in a win for Goettingen last Wednesday. He has seven assists in two of his last three games and leads his team with 4.5 per game.

Abby O’Connor and Anamaria Virjoghe faced off in Greek A1 action last Thursday, as O’Connor’s 11 points and ten rebounds led Lefkadas to the win over Esperides. It was the second double-double this season for O’Connor, who has scored in double-figures in 11 of 14 games.

Virjoghe had a double-double of her own on Sunday, her seventh of the season, putting up 10 points, 14 boards, and two blocks. She leads the A1 League with 11.1 rebounds per game and is fifth with 1.4 blocks per game.

Jill Townsend made her season debut with French squad Champagne on Saturday. She had seven points, nine rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 17 minutes of action.