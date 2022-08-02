WCC Releases Gonzaga Men’s and Women’s 2022-23 Conference Schedules

The West Coast Conference has released the 2022-23 conference schedule for both the Gonzaga Bulldogs men’s and women’s basketball teams.

The women will tip off with a huge game against BYU in Spokane on Dec. 17, and the men will hold on till New Years Eve for a game against Pepperdine.

Both the men and women will host Saint Mary’s for Senior Night, the final home game of the season, although the women will have to play on the road at San Diego and BYU to finish up the conference race.

The last games of conference play will be on Feb. 25, 2023. The WCC Championship is scheduled for the Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas, March 2-7.

Here is the men’s schedule:

Dec. 31 vs. Pepperdine

Jan. 5 @ San Francisco

Jan. 7 @ Santa Clara

Jan. 12 @ BYU

Jan. 14 vs. Portland

Jan. 19 vs. Loyola Marymount

Jan. 21 @ Pacific

Jan. 28 @ Portland

Feb. 2 vs. Santa Clara

Feb. 4 @ Saint Mary’s

Feb. 9 vs. San Francisco

Feb. 11 vs. BYU

Feb. 16 @ Loyola Marymount

Feb. 18 @ Pepperdine

Feb. 23 vs. San Diego

Feb. 25 vs. Saint Mary’s

Here is the women’s schedule: