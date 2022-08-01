Martynas Arlauskas graduating to professional career

Gonzaga Bulldogs Lithuanian guard Martynas Arlauskas announced his departure from the Zags via Instagram on Friday. Theo Lawson with The Spokesman Review reports he will begin a professional career back in Europe.

Arlauskas entered the Zags as a highly rated international prospect but was never able to find a consistent role within the rotation. Regardless of the lesser minutes, he was a fixture amongst many of the team photos, owning to a close relationship with Drew Timme and Anton Watson.

At 22-years-old with a college degree in hand, it is understandable that Arlauskas would take the opportunity to pursue a professional pay check. He arrived at Gonzaga as a top 50 prospect, and although he doesn't exactly have the highlight reel to showcase for hit, the 6'7 guard should be able to easily find a home. Prior to coming to Gonzaga, he played for Zalgiris in Lithuania.

Interestingly enough, the departure now gives the Zags an extra scholarship. This late into the transfer cycle, it remains to be seen if they pursue any more players, however.