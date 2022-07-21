Andrew Nembhard signs four-year deal with Indiana Pacers

Andrew Nembhard and the Indiana Pacers made history with the wealthiest contract for a collegiate second rounder, with Nembhard set to earn $8.6 million over four years.

Andrew Nembhard, the No. 31 pick in the 2022 NBA draft, has agreed to a 4 year, 8.6 million dollar deal with the Indiana Pacers, his agents Jaafar Choufani and Todd Ramasar told ESPN. The deal guarantees 6.4 million in the first 3 years, the most ever for a collegiate 2nd rounder pic.twitter.com/uOVStpLOdp — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) July 21, 2022

As Jonathan Givony reports, the deal guarantees over six million for Nembhard. Nembhard averaged 6.6 points, five assists, and four rebounds per game for the Pacers during the Summer League.

It has been quite the turnaround for Nembhard over the course of 12 months. Throughout much of the season, Nembhard was pegged on mock draft boards as a low second-round pick, if a draft pick at all. Such is the case often times for senior players, but Nembhard demonstrated he was leaps and bounds above the competition during the NBA Draft Combine.

For those in Spokane, this wasn’t much of a surprise. Playing on Gonzaga teams which featured the likes of Chet Holmgren, Drew Timme, Corey Kispert, and Jalen Suggs, Nembhard was often quiet and unassuming, but he got the job done.

Presumably, when the Pacers snagged Nembhard with the No. 31 pick, it was a good indicator that he would be involved in their immediate future and not bouncing between the league and the G League. With the contract set in stone, we have another Gonzaga team to root for next season.