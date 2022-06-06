Weekly Zags in the Pros Update (6/6)

Courtney Vandersloot has helped the Chicago Sky to three straight wins, including a season high 18 points with six assists against Phoenix last Monday. She’s dished six assists in each of the last three games and leads the WNBA with 7.1 apg on the season. She also passed Allie Quigley to become the scoring leader in Chicago Sky history:

It's going to be a fun competition in the VanderQuigs household for a while



Your new All-Time leading scorer in Chicago Sky history: @Sloot22 #skytown pic.twitter.com/d60G9sHC3D — Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) June 4, 2022

Neither Nigel Williams-Goss or Filip Petrusev have seen game action in their respective teams’ playoffs. Nigel is still out with an injury as Real Madrid has gone up 2-0 in the Spanish League semifinals. Petrusev hasn’t gotten off the bench for Anadolu Efes in the Turkish Super League playoffs, but his team has advanced to the league semifinals, starting tomorrow.

Kyle Wiltjer saw his season come to an end in the Spanish League playoff quarterfinals. After a 37-point performance last week, he had just three in Game 4. Wiltjer finished the season averaging 11.3 points with a career high 46.7 three point percentage in 56 games.