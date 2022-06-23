NBA Draft 2022: Indiana Pacers chooses Andrew Nembhard

Andrew Nembhard is the second Zag to hear his name called in the NBA Draft this season after the Indiana Pacers chose him with the first pick in the second round.

One of the most skilled and wily point guards in the draft pool, Nembhard quickly established himself in the eyes of the scouts with a stellar performance during the NBA Draft Combine.

That helped build upon his solid senior season for the Zags, in which Nembhard averaged 11.8 points and 5.8 assists per game while running one of the nation’s top offenses. Nembhard now gets to demonstrate those smart play in the NBA, and in the process, helped ensure that two Zags were drafted for the second-consecutive year.

Last season, both Jalen Suggs and Corey Kispert heard their names announced in the first round. Nembhard followed up Chet Holmgren, who was taken second overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Congratulations to Andrew and we can’t wait to root for you in the NBA!