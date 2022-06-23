NBA Draft 2022: Oklahoma City drafts Chet Holmgren

Gonzaga Bulldogs unicorn freshman Chet Holmgren was the second player to hear his name called in the NBA Draft thanks to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

At what seemed to be the 25th hour, Duke’s stellar freshman Paolo Banchero earned the top honors, but Holmgren still comes in as the highest-drafted Gonzaga player in school history, beating out Adam Morrison’s No. 3 record set in 2006.

Holmgren, who came into college last season as the highest-ranked prospect, pretty much lived up to all of the lofty expectations coming in. He hit threes. He dunked. He blocked shots—a lot of them, to the tune of a new Gonzaga school record. His competitive drive was on display at all times, and now he heads to the next level of his career.

The Thunder finished the season with a 24-58 and need some serious help down low. Although Darius Bazley has put together a fine NBA career, Isaiah Roby started too many games for his production. With the gaps in the roster, Holmgren should immediately slot in with meaningful minutes and have an opportunity to establish himself quickly.