Matthew Lang transfers to Arizona

Matthew Lang has announced he will use up his final year of college basketball eligibility in somewhat familiar confines, transferring to the Arizona Wildcats.

Lang, who graduated this past school year, will pursue a Masters in Accounting, in the company of former Gonzaga coach Tommy Lloyd and former Gonzaga player Oumar Ballo, as well as staffers Riccardo Fois, T.J. Benson, Ken Nakagawa, and of course, Rem Bakamus.

A walk-on from Jesuit High School in Oregon, Lang went undefeated in games at home and had a penchant for knocking down the taco shot. His hard work and dedication to the squad did not go unnoticed by the coaching staff. Lang was offered a scholarship at the end of his sophomore season as well as the second semester of this past season as well.

Congratulations to Lang on his move to Gonzaga-south, and we wish him all the best unless Gonzaga faces Arizona.