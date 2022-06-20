The 2022 NBA Draft is this week, and for Gonzaga fans, the reason to tune in is simple—hear the names of Chet Holmgren and Andrew Nembhard.

The Zags ended the season with uncertainty around who was coming back, changing when Drew Timme, Rasir Bolton, and Julian Strawther all returned to Spokane. That leaves just two players, the unicorn freshman and the veteran point guard, who are looking to move on to the next stage of the game.

Although the chatter is that Auburn’s Jabari Smith will be chosen No. 1 by the Orlando Magic, there is still a chance that honor goes to Holmgren. If not, Holmgren very well could be chosen at No. 2, the highest draft pick in school history.

Nembhard made a name for himself during the NBA Draft Combine and possibly landed on the draft boards through that strong play. This year’s class doesn’t have many top-notch point guards on the list, and Nembhard very well could hear his name called in the second round.

If both of those happen, that will mark the second-straight year the two Gonzaga players were drafted, following in the footsteps of Jalen Suggs and Corey Kispert last season.

NBA Draft Information