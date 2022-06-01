Julian Strawther returning to Gonzaga

Gonzaga Bulldogs winger Julian Strawther has decided to withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to Spokane, he announced today.

spokane let’s run it back ! pic.twitter.com/E4BNCKqwC2 — The Source (@JulianStrawther) June 1, 2022

Strawther averaged 11.8 points and 5.4 rebounds as a sophomore for the Zags, and often times showcased his ability to be a walking bucket. He scored 20 points in a loss to Duke last season and 20 points again against BYU at home. He was one of the Zags more consistent three point threats, hitting 36.5 percent from long range, despite ending the season on a 1-14 skid during the NCAA Tournament.

At 6’7, with a fearless attack, and some serious length, Strawther has a lot of the intangibles that translates pretty easily to the NBA. He is a crafty scorer and showcased his ability to be a menace on the offensive glass, taking a page out of the Joel Ayayi book and being in the right place at the right time.

Strawther received an invite to the NBA Draft Combine, and it was a mixed bag. He placed first in the lane agility drill and placed fifth in the off the dribble shooting drill. He did not partake in the scrimmages for unknown reasons.

With Strawther returning to Gonzaga, it fills what very well could have been the largest hole in the roster. As a junior on a relatively young team, Strawther should be one of the primary offensive focal points and one of the emotional leaders of the squad.

He joins Rasir Bolton, who recently announced his return to Spokane. Now, we await the news on Drew Timme.